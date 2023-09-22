CPR/First Aid certification class at Shoreline Community College

Friday, September 22, 2023


CPR/First Aid certification with WestCoast Training and Shoreline Community College Continuing Education

Participants will gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in First Aid, CPR, and AED skills to help adult, child, and infant patients in emergency situations. 

This hybrid course is provided in partnership with Shoreline Community College, WestCoast CPR Training and the Health and Safety Institute. 

Start with a comprehensive 4 hour online training course and conclude with a fun and interactive hands-on practice class 

Upon successfully completing this course, participants will receive an adult, child, and infant CPR/AED. First Aid certification card valid for 2 years. 

For 16+ students and adults of all ages. 

Register NOW so you have time to complete the online training before October 4th.
Fee: $109.00
Dates: Online training starts now! 
In person Wednesday 10/4/2023 - 10/4/2023 (prep course online prior to in person training)
Times: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Shoreline Community College



