Three farmers market days left in Lake Forest Park

This Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 10am - 2pm, at the LFP Farmers Market, we welcome back our friends from the Lake Forest Park Climate Action Committee as Day Sponsors.





Be sure to take a minute out of your market visit to stop by their table and find out how they're helping the city meet its climate goals and how to play your part in reducing emissions.





We've just got THREE markets left, so the countdown is officially on. You don't want to miss a single week because it will be gone before you know it. See you at the market!







The market is held in the lower level parking area by City Hall at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.







