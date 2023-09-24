Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event September 30, 2023
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Take a look at the event flyer to see the full list of what you can and cannot bring.
Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.
The collection event will take place Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church.
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Electronic Equipment, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse oversized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Electronic Equipment, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Cardboard, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators and Freezers*.
*Fees apply
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse oversized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
0 comments:
Post a Comment