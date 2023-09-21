Jobs: City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Program Director - 2 positions

Thursday, September 21, 2023

City of Shoreline Recreation
Out of School Time Director - Youth and Teen Development Program.
$20.55 per hour

Scope of work:

In this position, you provide direct leadership and supervision of city-sponsored youth and teen program participants. Assist the Recreation Supervisor with the implementation of program activities. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening, and/or weekends. 

This program works out of Richmond Highlands Recreation Center and school district locations. Expanded hours are available in the summer.

Apply here

Questions? Email the Youth and Teen Development Program Recreation Supervisor, Amanda at azollner@shorelinewa.gov


