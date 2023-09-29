Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Operations Technician (TT3)
Friday, September 29, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$62,596 – $84,117 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Technician 3 to serve as a Traffic Operations Technician in Shoreline, WA. This position performs skilled tasks assisting the Traffic Operations Engineers with speed limit changes and pavement marking plan reviews.
The incumbent will perform traffic studies including Speed studies, Ball banking, Average Daily Traffic Volume (ADT), turning movement counts, peak hour, occupancy, pedestrian, travel times, vehicles classifications, and process field data for analytical use and constituent response. This position contributes to WSDOT’s mission by independently carrying out assignments which improve traffic safety.
Job description and application
