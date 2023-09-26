Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from Fly Fish Dan at October 10, 2023 meeting
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Fly Fish Dan.
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds present Fly Fish Dan, the creator of the popular You Tube Channel
|Fly Fish Dan
Fly fishing has been Dan’s passion for the past 38 years, mostly in and around the Pacific Northwest, and he shares that passion on social media where he teaches and inspires.
The meeting will be Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive Mountlake Terrace, Wa. The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting will begin at 6pm.
The meeting is open to all.
