Olympic Fly Fishers to hear from Fly Fish Dan at October 10, 2023 meeting

Fly Fish Dan The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds present Fly Fish Dan, the creator of the popular The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds present Fly Fish Dan, the creator of the popular You Tube Channel





Fly fishing has been Dan’s passion for the past 38 years, mostly in and around the Pacific Northwest, and he shares that passion on social media where he teaches and inspires.









The meeting is open to all.





