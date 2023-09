Jobs: City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Program - Extra Help Teen Leader Program Assistant

Extra Help Teen Leader Program Assistant - variable hours

$16.22 - $17.66 Hourly

Closing Date 10/15/2023 11:59 PM Pacific





This position supports the Youth and Teen Development Program with focus on working with Middle School and Tween aged youth. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.Apply here: Job description and application Questions? Email the Youth and Teen Development Program Recreation Supervisor, Amanda at azollner@shorelinewa.gov