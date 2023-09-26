Jobs: City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Program - Extra Help Teen Leader Program Assistant

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Shoreline recreation is currently hiring for multiple positions to help run Youth and Teen Development Programs
Extra Help Teen Leader Program Assistant - variable hours
$16.22 - $17.66 Hourly
Closing Date 10/15/2023 11:59 PM Pacific

This position supports the Youth and Teen Development Program with focus on working with Middle School and Tween aged youth. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.

Apply here: Job description and application

Questions? Email the Youth and Teen Development Program Recreation Supervisor, Amanda at azollner@shorelinewa.gov


