Collision and shooting investigation in Lake Forest Park









A short time later, Seattle Police located the RV in the 13700 block of 27th Ave NE. The RV driver was located inside the RV, and despite life saving measures provided by first responders, he was declared deceased at the scene.Preliminary investigation showed the parties involved had been attempting to recover their stolen vehicle when the driver of the RV attempted to use the RV to stop the recovery.Shots were fired into the RV, which fled, striking several vehicles, in several locations, before coming to a stop in Seattle. The subject who fired at the RV was detained and all involved vehicles on scene were secured until search warrants can be obtained.The investigation is active and ongoing with the assistance of the Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) Major Crimes Task Force (CSPA-MCTF), the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD). The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office was notified and responded to assist the investigators.