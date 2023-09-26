ParentMap: Halloween's Trendiest Kid Costumes for 2023
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
|The Little Mermaid
Halloween is quickly approaching, and believe it or not it’s time to start putting together the perfect costume (and pulling out a craft or two, too).
There is always the classic ghost, witch or monster, but if your little trick-or-treater wants something more on-trend, you’ve come to the right place.
|Mario Brothers
2023 was a great year for epic kid entertainment. Stand-out hits include: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Super Mario Bros,” "Elemental” and, of course, the wildly popular “Barbie” movie.
These movies brought more than just entertainment; they brought Halloween costume inspiration too. Whether you are shopping for your tot, tween or a kid in-between, these character costumes should do the trick.
Most of the costumes seem to be available on Amazon.
|Barbie would be the easiest do-it-yourself outfit
Of course, in the Northwest, if you are actually going door to door on Halloween, your child's costume will probably need to be covered by a raincoat. Someday, someone will create a rain-proof costume.
The rest of Tiffany's article - and photos of the costumes - can be seen here.
--Diane Hettrick
