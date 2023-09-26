ParentMap: Halloween's Trendiest Kid Costumes for 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Little Mermaid
Photo credit: Amazon
Parent Map has a lovely article by Tiffany Doerr Guerzon about the most popular costumes of 2023

Halloween is quickly approaching, and believe it or not it’s time to start putting together the perfect costume (and pulling out a craft or two, too). 
There is always the classic ghost, witch or monster, but if your little trick-or-treater wants something more on-trend, you’ve come to the right place. 
Mario Brothers
Photo credit: Amazon
2023 was a great year for epic kid entertainment. Stand-out hits include: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Super Mario Bros,” "Elemental” and, of course, the wildly popular “Barbie” movie. 

These movies brought more than just entertainment; they brought Halloween costume inspiration too. Whether you are shopping for your tot, tween or a kid in-between, these character costumes should do the trick.
 
Most of the costumes seem to be available on Amazon.

Barbie would be the easiest do-it-yourself outfit
This one is on Amazon.com

Of course, in the Northwest, if you are actually going door to door on Halloween, your child's costume will probably need to be covered by a raincoat. Someday, someone will create a rain-proof costume.

The rest of Tiffany's article - and photos of the costumes - can be seen here.

--Diane Hettrick


