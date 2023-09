Sculptors workshop pottery sale November 3 - 4, 2023

SCULPTORS WORKSHOP POTTERY SALE





Friday and Saturday November 3rd and 4th

Room 210 and 211





Friday from 12 - 7

Saturday from 10 - 4

Over 25 artists will be selling unique decorative and functional pottery. Everything from mugs, plates, bowls, platters, vases to garden art and sculptural pieces will be available for sale. Come meet the artists and find one of a kind handmade pieces perfect for gifts.The artists are members of The Sculptors Workshop which has been in existence since 1967 and located at the Anderson Center. Visit our studios and see where the art is created.For more information, please visit the Sculptors Workshop’s Facebook pag e, or contact us at 425-774-8282.