LFP Police Department welcomes two new officers

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is delighted to introduce two new lateral police officers! Hubermann Alcean and Francisco Montague were officially sworn in during the City Council meeting on September 14, 2023.

, originally hailing from Haiti, joins us from the Renton Police Department. He is a devoted family man, happily married and the proud father of five children.





Before embarking on his career in law enforcement, Officer Alcean worked as an Emergency Room Technician for several years.





In addition to his police duties, Officer Alcean currently serves in the Washington State Army National Guard as a dedicated Military Police Officer.





He possesses a deep-rooted passion for public service and is both honored and enthusiastic about becoming a valuable member of the Lake Forest Park Police Department. Outside of his professional life, Officer Alcean enjoys quality time with his family, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through workouts, and indulging in his love for soccer.





Francisco Montague brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with the Kirkland and Brier Police Departments. His journey toward a career in law enforcement began at a young age when he enrolled in a Police Explorer program.





A native of Washington state, Officer Montague graduated from high school and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Society, Ethics, and Human Behavior from the University of Washington.





Beyond the confines of his work, Officer Montague finds solace in the gym, has a deep appreciation for country music, relishes outdoor activities, and cherishes moments spent with his circle of close friends and family.











