County Councilmember Dembowski provides grant funds for the live music at Third Place Commons

Sunday, October 13, 2024

L-R LFP Mayor Tom French, CM Rod Dembowski, Commons Exec Director Silje Sodal, Commons Board President Aaron Stadler. Photo courtesy TPC

On Saturday night, October 5, 2024 Third Place Commons hosted King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski (Dist. 1) for a very special presentation of grant funds awarded to Third Place Commons for its Weekend Music program. 

Every Friday and Saturday night you will find high-quality and high-energy LIVE music on the Commons Stage for your dancing and listening pleasure - thank you, CM Dembowski and King County, for helping us continue to serve the community!
 

