NUHSA is seeking nominations for its 2024 Human Services Awards in three categories: Human Services Champion of the Year, Outstanding Human Services Program and Youth Human Services Leadership Award.





Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership? If so, please give the recognition these individuals and organizations deserve!







Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?