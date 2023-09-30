Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures scheduled between Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline

Saturday, September 30, 2023

As part of their ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will have multiple overnight lane and ramp closures along I-5 and SR 104 next week.

SR 104 is also Ballinger Way, NE 205th, 244th SW, Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds Way.

I-5 lane reductions
  • Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close beginning at 8pm Monday, Oct. 2, through 1am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
  • The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 228th St SW will close from 1 to 4:30am Monday, Oct. 2.
  • The southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30am Monday, Oct. 2.
  • The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 220th St SW will close nightly from 8pm to 5am Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
  • The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close at 10pm Tuesday, Oct. 3, through 1am Wednesday, Oct. 4. The SR 104 ramps also will close.
  • The three left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
  • The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 220th St SW will close at 11pm Wednesday, Oct. 4, through 4am Thursday, Oct. 5. The 44th Ave W on-ramp and the 220th St SW off-ramp also will close.
Ramp closures
  • The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th St SW will close from 9pm Monday, Oct. 2, through 4:30am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
  • The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
  • The northbound I-5 collector-distributor off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 11pm to 5am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
  • The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11pm to 5am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.

