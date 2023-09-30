Overnight I-5 lane reductions, ramp closures scheduled between Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will have multiple overnight lane and ramp closures along I-5 and SR 104 next week.
SR 104 is also Ballinger Way, NE 205th, 244th SW, Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds Way.
I-5 lane reductions
- Up to three lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close beginning at 8pm Monday, Oct. 2, through 1am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 228th St SW will close from 1 to 4:30am Monday, Oct. 2.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30am Monday, Oct. 2.
- The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 220th St SW will close nightly from 8pm to 5am Monday, Oct. 2, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close at 10pm Tuesday, Oct. 3, through 1am Wednesday, Oct. 4. The SR 104 ramps also will close.
- The three left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th St SW and SR 104 will close from 1 to 4:30am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The three right lanes of southbound I-5 between 44th Ave W and 220th St SW will close at 11pm Wednesday, Oct. 4, through 4am Thursday, Oct. 5. The 44th Ave W on-ramp and the 220th St SW off-ramp also will close.
- The southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th St SW will close from 9pm Monday, Oct. 2, through 4:30am Tuesday, Oct. 3.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
- The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 4.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The northbound I-5 collector-distributor off-ramp to SR 104 will close from 11pm to 5am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11pm to 5am nightly Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Friday morning, Oct. 6.
0 comments:
Post a Comment