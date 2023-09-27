Child pornography investigation in Lake Forest Park

On September 27, 2023, detectives with the Lake Forest Park Police Department initiated an arrest and associated search warrant on a resident of Lake Forest Park for Child Pornography.





North Sound Metro SWAT (NSMS) served the warrant at the residence while the suspect was taken into custody.





Once the residence was secured, the ICAC Task Force, along with a Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) Major Crimes Task Force (CSPA-MCTF) Detective and a Lake Forest Park detective, took custody of the residence.



Multiple electronic items of evidence were seized and an initial investigation showed that several of the devices and found images were consistent with Child Pornography.





A 42-year-old male resident was booked into the King County Jail on charges related to Child Pornography.



The investigation is continuing with the assistance of ICAC.



The Lake Forest Park Police Department is a state accredited police agency serving the citizens of the city of Lake Forest Park in King County, Washington. It is a partner agency in the Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) of King County.







