35th annual 177th Street Block Party takes time to celebrate organizer's 90th birthday

Saturday, September 30, 2023

177th Street Neighbors. Organizer Nancy Phillips is center, wearing a bright yellow boa

Shoreline's 177th Street Block Party held its 35th annual event which "promotes safety and community building."

This event is organized by Nancy Phillips, with help from Dave and Peggy Geddes, along with many other 177th street neighbors.

Guys n grills
There were 85 tickets sold with more than 85 neighbors, family members and friends in attendance for the September 10, 2023 event.

A boisterous game
Block committee chair Nancy Phillips turns 90 this December and the neighborhood wanted to sing an early 'happy birthday Nancy' while everyone was all together.

Here's a brief video of the moment: IMG_2889.MOV

Opportunities for conversation
There were boisterous games, a lot of food, and time for conversations with neighbors.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the success of our 177th Street annual summer block party in Nancy's 90th year who has led our community for 35+ years.

--Lori Joubert


