Mixed use building under construction adjacent to 185th Station

This is the building that you can see from the freeway at 185th, looming over the 185th Transit station construction. It is currently identified as Kinect Shoreline.

NE 189th and 8th NE

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





People who live here will be able to easily walk to the station. With over two thousand feet of commercial space, one can hope it will fill with services the residents will need and want. Maybe even a coffee shop.





--Diane Hettrick

Project Location: 18553, 18559 and 18807 8th Ave NE and 727, 719, and 721 NE 189th St