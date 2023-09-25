Mixed use building under construction adjacent to 185th Station
Monday, September 25, 2023
|NE 185th and 8th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
This is the building that you can see from the freeway at 185th, looming over the 185th Transit station construction. It is currently identified as Kinect Shoreline.
Mixed-use building with 2,149 square feet of commercial space, 240 multifamily units and parking for 265 vehicles.
|NE 189th and 8th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Project Location: 18553, 18559 and 18807 8th Ave NE and 727, 719, and 721 NE 189th St
People who live here will be able to easily walk to the station. With over two thousand feet of commercial space, one can hope it will fill with services the residents will need and want. Maybe even a coffee shop.
--Diane Hettrick
