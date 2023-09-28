Lake Forest Park Garden Club October meeting with Daphne Legg of Wild Birds Unlimited

Daphne Legg of Wild Birds Unlimited Lake Forest Park Garden Club Lake Forest Park Garden Club

October 10, 2023 Daphne Legg with "Wild Birds Unlimited"





Daphne will be speaking to us about "Attracting Songbirds with Native Plants, Water, and Nesting Boxes (For those who don't like to use feeders)".





Daphne has done a lot of speaking on the topic of birds to the NW Flower and Garden Show, the Puget Sound Bird Fest, plus schools, garden clubs and other organizations.





She has worked at Wild Birds Unlimited as a Certified Birdfeeding Specialist for 28 years. In 2017 she was voted "Manager of the Year" for the Lake Forest Park store, out of 350 Wild Birds Unlimited stores nationwide.



General meeting is at 9:30 to 10:15am

10:15 to 10:30 refreshment/social time

10:30 to 11:30 guest speaker



We meet on the second Tuesday of the month at the LFP Town Center located at Ballinger and Bothell Ways NE. Upper stage area.





Novice and experienced gardeners are welcome. You may attend two meetings for free and then we ask that you join the club for the $35 a year membership fee. This helps pay for the great speakers we hire. We have a December Christmas potluck and also a summer Garden Party along with other activities throughout the year.







