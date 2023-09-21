KidVantage and Uplift Climbing collecting school supplies and kids clothing for students in need

The van will be at Uplift Climbing September 28 from 12 - 2pm

Every year KidVantage collects back-to-school clothing and school supplies for kids in the community as a part of a “ Every year KidVantage collects back-to-school clothing and school supplies for kids in the community as a part of a “ Pencils n Pants ” campaign.





This year we’ve added Van Visits where KidVantage comes to different cities across Puget Sound to collect new school supplies and new or gently used kids clothing.









KidVantage will be parked outside of Van Visits are easy for donors, simply bring donations by and drop them off with KidVantage at our van! This is a great opportunity to give kids the tools and confidence they need to begin their school year.KidVantage will be parked outside of Uplift Climbing 17229 15th Ave NE ) collecting from 12pm-2pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023.





The best part is, thanks to Andrew (owner), everyone who brings donations by will get 50% off coupons for climbing!





There is no limit on coupons! The school supplies and clothing that is collected during this event go right back out to kids through our partner organizations (like the Shoreline School District and ChildStrive).





