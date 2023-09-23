Fire commissioners from Shoreline Fire and Northshore Fire to hold joint meeting October 24, 2023
Saturday, September 23, 2023
SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on October 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department. The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss the 2024 budget.
DATE: October 24, 2023
TIME: 5:00 pm
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82986739702?pwd=QkdtUjloUlp4VENUOFJsNE5kbHVUQT09
Meeting ID: 829 8673 9702
Passcode: 975776
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 20, 2023
LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82986739702?pwd=QkdtUjloUlp4VENUOFJsNE5kbHVUQT09
Meeting ID: 829 8673 9702
Passcode: 975776
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
September 20, 2023
0 comments:
Post a Comment