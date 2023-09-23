Fire commissioners from Shoreline Fire and Northshore Fire to hold joint meeting October 24, 2023





SPECIAL JOINT MEETING NOTICE





LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133



To attend the meeting online please use the below information:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82986739702?pwd=QkdtUjloUlp4VENUOFJsNE5kbHVUQT09



Meeting ID: 829 8673 9702

Passcode: 975776

Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468





Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

September 20, 2023





As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Meeting on October 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. with the Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department. The purpose of the special joint meeting is to discuss the 2024 budget.DATE: October 24, 2023