Shorewood Cheer in half-time show at Husky Stadium
Sunday, September 24, 2023
|Shorewood Cheer at Husky Stadium
Photo by Brianne Sturm
Shorewood Cheer spent this past Saturday, September 23, 2023 working with over 400 cheerleaders from across the state to create a one of a kind halftime show.
Over half the team made their way down to Husky Stadium, where they worked tirelessly to learn and practice the group routine.
|Shorewood Cheer in half-time show
Photo by Brianne Sturm
During halftime, cheer teams performed in front of 65,000 Dawg fans.
Shorewood Cheer had a great time and represented Shoreline Schools well; they can't wait to attend next fall!
--Cheer advisor Brianne Sturm
