Shorewood Cheer in half-time show at Husky Stadium

Shorewood Cheer at Husky Stadium

Photo by Brianne Sturm

Shorewood Cheer spent this past Saturday, September 23, 2023 working with over 400 cheerleaders from across the state to create a one of a kind halftime show.





Over half the team made their way down to Husky Stadium, where they worked tirelessly to learn and practice the group routine.





Shorewood Cheer in half-time show

Photo by Brianne Sturm

During halftime, cheer teams performed in front of 65,000 Dawg fans.





Shorewood Cheer had a great time and represented Shoreline Schools well; they can't wait to attend next fall!





--Cheer advisor Brianne Sturm







