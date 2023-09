Photo by Wayne Pridemore A T-bone collision on 15th NE at NE 188th on Wednesday, September 28, 2023 required vehicle extraction to get one of the drivers out of the vehicle. A T-bone collision on 15th NE at NE 188th on Wednesday, September 28, 2023 required vehicle extraction to get one of the drivers out of the vehicle.





The driver was seriously injured, but was in stable condition when transported to Harborview.





Two passengers were also taken to Harborview as a precautionary measure.