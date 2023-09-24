Volunteers are still working in Shoreline Parks this week
Sunday, September 24, 2023
|Photo by Joy Wood
Join the City of Shoreline’s Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline’s forested parks!
To register, visit our online portal here. We work on weekends and during the week.
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm and we will teach you the rest. Do good removing weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy. Bring gloves if you have them, but we also have some that you can borrow.
We work in the following city parks:
§ Boeing Creek
§ Brugger's Bog
§ Darnell
§ Echo Lake
§ Hamlin
§ Twin Ponds
§ North City
§ Northcrest
§ Shoreline
§ Shoreview
§ Paramount Open Space
§ Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
We look forward to restoring with you! Choose your park and sign up here
