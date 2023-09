Just some of the items collected for Maui relief

Photo courtesy LFP PD Lake Forest Park Police Department Collection for Maui Fire Emergency Relief Effort has Concluded Lake Forest Park Police Department Collection for Maui Fire Emergency Relief Effort has Concluded





The LFPPD would like to thank the LFP community for its support of the Maui fire relief effort and all of the donations dropped off at city hall. The response was great, and the donation window has closed.





It is heartwarming to know our community cares so much. Thank you, again.