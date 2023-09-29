WIC can continue for two months beyond the federal government shut-down

The federal government will shut down at midnight on Saturday night (unless there is a last minute agreement, which does not seem likely).





One of the programs that may suffer is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, which provides food aid for mothers and children up to 5 years old.





According to reporting the The Washington State Standard , the state's Department of Health, which oversees Washington's WIC program, said they have enough cash to keep the program going for at least a couple of months, even if a shutdown cuts off the normal flow of funding for it.

“We are not planning to institute any changes in the program at this time,” said Paul Throne, director of the department’s Office of Nutrition Services. “If we need emergency finding, we would work internally, and as needed, with the Governor’s Office and Legislature to identify possible sources,” Throne added.

He noted that, during a five-week shutdown that began in December 2018, the state avoided WIC cuts. About 130,000 people rely on the program statewide.



