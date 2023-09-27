Movie Night Thursday at the Local 104

Join the Local 104 for September events!





Get here early to find a spot; we'll be doing communal seating so you can get to know your fellow movie enthusiasts!















This Thursday, September 28, 2023 is our first Movie Night on the back patio (we got a projector!). We will be showing “Big Night” starring Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub and serving movie inspired menu specials. The movie starts at 6:30pm.