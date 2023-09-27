Movie Night Thursday at the Local 104

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Join the Local 104 for September events!

This Thursday, September 28, 2023 is our first Movie Night on the back patio (we got a projector!). We will be showing “Big Night” starring Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub and serving movie inspired menu specials. The movie starts at 6:30pm. 

Get here early to find a spot; we’ll be doing communal seating so you can get to know your fellow movie enthusiasts!

Local 104 at 18498 Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) corner of 35th NE and Ballinger Way.


