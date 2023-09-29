King County Archives awarded grant to digitize 200 archival items

The Washington Digital Heritage (WDH) grant program for the 2023-2024 federal fiscal year was developed to support public, tribal, special, and academic libraries in carrying out a variety of digital initiatives focused on archival and special collections.





The exhibit will highlight how issues of freedom, race, justice, equity, and economic opportunity impacted those with disabilities in King County and Washington state.





King County Archives will hire student assistants to help digitize materials, a social media and graphic design contractor to help with promotion, a writing and editing contractor for the exhibit narrative, and a specialist from the University of Washington’s Center for Technology and Disability Studies to audit the exhibit to ensure it meets web content accessibility guidelines.





Through the work in creating the exhibit, King County Archives will also develop a set of best practices for creating accessible online exhibits. The project will be shared through social media, OER commons, and announcements targeted to King County employees and other information professionals.





