Shoreline awarded $1 million to enhance its urban forestry efforts
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has awarded the City of Shoreline $1 million to enhance Shoreline’s urban forestry efforts.
The grant is part of the $1 billion investment in the Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The $1 million grant is in addition to $2.76 million in matching funds the City is putting forward for this work for a total of $3.76 million.
|Street trees on N 185th
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Shoreline will use the funds to expand and enhance its urban forestry program over the next five years.
We will:
- expand efforts to actively track the progress and health of our urban forests and tree canopy and prioritize street-tree planting in low canopy neighborhoods
- expand opportunities for the community to plant and maintain trees on private property
- expand the Green Shoreline Partnership to provide urban forestry education, stewardship, and
- explore the creation of a workforce development initiative in partnership with local schools and community-based organizations, which will also include tree planting in areas with environmental health disparities.
“Maintaining and protecting our urban forest is essential to creating a healthy community,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully.
“This money will allow us to make significant investments in our urban forestry program and help us to address Goal 2, Strategy 1 of our Climate Action Plan - Maintain and increase tree canopy and urban forest health.”
