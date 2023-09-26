Shoreline awarded $1 million to enhance its urban forestry efforts

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Photo by Mike Remarcke
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has awarded the City of Shoreline $1 million to enhance Shoreline’s urban forestry efforts. 

The grant is part of the $1 billion investment in the Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

The $1 million grant is in addition to $2.76 million in matching funds the City is putting forward for this work for a total of $3.76 million. 

Street trees on N 185th
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Shoreline will use the funds to expand and enhance its urban forestry program over the next five years. 

We will:
  • expand efforts to actively track the progress and health of our urban forests and tree canopy and prioritize street-tree planting in low canopy neighborhoods
  • expand opportunities for the community to plant and maintain trees on private property
  • expand the Green Shoreline Partnership to provide urban forestry education, stewardship, and 
  • explore the creation of a workforce development initiative in partnership with local schools and community-based organizations, which will also include tree planting in areas with environmental health disparities.

“Maintaining and protecting our urban forest is essential to creating a healthy community,” stated Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully. 
“This money will allow us to make significant investments in our urban forestry program and help us to address Goal 2, Strategy 1 of our Climate Action Plan - Maintain and increase tree canopy and urban forest health.”

