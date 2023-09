Shoreline awarded $1 million to enhance its urban forestry efforts

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has awarded the City of Shoreline $1 million to enhance Shoreline’s urban forestry efforts.









The $1 million grant is in addition to $2.76 million in matching funds the City is putting forward for this work for a total of $3.76 million. The grant is part of the $1 billion investment in the Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program The $1 million grant is in addition to $2.76 million in matching funds the City is putting forward for this work for a total of $3.76 million.





Street trees on N 185th

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Shoreline will use the funds to expand and enhance its urban forestry program over the next five years. Shoreline will use the funds to expand and enhance its urban forestry program over the next five years.





We will:

expand efforts to actively track the progress and health of our urban forests and tree canopy and prioritize street-tree planting in low canopy neighborhoods

expand opportunities for the community to plant and maintain trees on private property

expand the Green Shoreline Partnership to provide urban forestry education, stewardship, and

explore the creation of a workforce development initiative in partnership with local schools and community-based organizations, which will also include tree planting in areas with environmental health disparities.