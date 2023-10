Shoreline mom is a contestant on Amazing Race on CBS

Sparkling personalities! It’s really a story of perseverance that is mind blowing. I would tell everyone about Robbin's story, losing her husband so quickly and having 4 kiddos to take care of and we thought we could share her story with millions of people. That was our initial inspiration for applying. Then to have the opportunity for an adventure of a lifetime. How could you say no!Our interview process was 6 months, they really vet people! It was certainly not a walk in the park.I was at Robbin's one day and we were both chatting about how strong we were and then we chatted about the Amazing Race and then -- time stopped, we locked eyes, light bulbs over our heads, we knew we had to give it a shot.I guess I’ll say yes. And also that old adage “whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right”.Like Hunger Games and a scavenger hunt around the world with a bunch of the greatest people in America. It was interesting to be with so many over the top big personalities. I wouldn’t usually consider myself a wallflower but in this case I might.I think there are extra obstacles that get integrated into the race, unexpected blocks in the road, very vague directions stuff like that… those extra challenges I’m sure make good tv but they were disorienting.Rely mostly on our strength if given the opportunity between two tasks, be friendly with everyone, read the directions/rules multiple times. [editors note here: good advice for life, right?]Just make an authentic video and don’t give up. Lots of people on the show had applied multiple times.I’m a long time resident and my kids are from Shoreline, Robbin and I are both from Redmond, I’ve lived here for 11 years, and my mom lives just a few houses up from me.Robbin and I went and jumped in the Puget Sound at Richmond Beach! Also, Orange Theory Fitness in Shoreline was a key part of getting me in the best shape of my life and started on this journey. (Writer’s Note: This is not a paid promotional announcement, but this writer can second the shout out for OTF in Shoreline…)That I am just SO excited for my 81-year-old Jazzercising mother to watch the show. She’s my everything and circumstances have not been so great for her and bringing her some prime time joy is gonna be the coolest thing ever.Last week, CBS announced the 13 teams competing on the milestone 35th season of THE AMAZING RACE, premiered on Wednesday, September 27, 9:30-11:00 PM ET/PT. The new season will feature weekly 90-minute episodes, right behind SURVIVOR.In its biggest season yet, the race ups the ante, by starting with an unprecedented 13 new globetrotting teams who will set off on a 23,800-mile adventure around the world and visit a new country, Slovenia, known for its beautiful landscape and dramatic scenery.