Shoreline mom is a contestant on Amazing Race on CBS

Shoreline mom Chelsea Day (r) and her BFF Robbin Tomich

are contestants on the Amazing Race on CBS

Photo courtesy CBS

Sparkling personalities! It’s really a story of perseverance that is mind blowing. I would tell everyone about Robbin's story, losing her husband so quickly and having 4 kiddos to take care of and we thought we could share her story with millions of people. That was our initial inspiration for applying. Then to have the opportunity for an adventure of a lifetime. How could you say no!



Was it a casual idea or did you really have to plan and prepare?



Our interview process was 6 months, they really vet people! It was certainly not a walk in the park.



How did you two choose each other to do this? Was it like over drinks one night or something you just set out to do?



I was at Robbin's one day and we were both chatting about how strong we were and then we chatted about the Amazing Race and then -- time stopped, we locked eyes, light bulbs over our heads, we knew we had to give it a shot.



Was being on Amazing Race on your Life Bingo Card???



I guess I’ll say yes. And also that old adage “whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right”.



What is it like?



Like Hunger Games and a scavenger hunt around the world with a bunch of the greatest people in America. It was interesting to be with so many over the top big personalities. I wouldn’t usually consider myself a wallflower but in this case I might.



What was the biggest surprise for you?



I think there are extra obstacles that get integrated into the race, unexpected blocks in the road, very vague directions stuff like that… those extra challenges I’m sure make good tv but they were disorienting.



What were some of your strategies to survive on the show?



Rely mostly on our strength if given the opportunity between two tasks, be friendly with everyone, read the directions/rules multiple times. [editors note here: good advice for life, right?]



If someone asked you for advice about being on a show like this, what would you tell them?



Just make an authentic video and don’t give up. Lots of people on the show had applied multiple times.



You are from Shoreline….



I’m a long time resident and my kids are from Shoreline, Robbin and I are both from Redmond, I’ve lived here for 11 years, and my mom lives just a few houses up from me.



Living here, is there anything here that prepared you for this race?



Robbin and I went and jumped in the Puget Sound at Richmond Beach! Also,



At the end of this, what are you most excited to share?



That I am just SO excited for my 81-year-old Jazzercising mother to watch the show. She’s my everything and circumstances have not been so great for her and bringing her some prime time joy is gonna be the coolest thing ever.





Last week, CBS announced the 13 teams competing on the milestone 35th season of THE AMAZING RACE, premiered on Wednesday, September 27, 9:30-11:00 PM ET/PT. The new season will feature weekly 90-minute episodes, right behind SURVIVOR.



Here, teams will fly in a gravity defying glider, 2,000 feet over Lake Bled, cross-country ski indoors and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica’s tallest ski jump, among other once-in-a-lifetime challenges.



We’ll be sure to track our favorite Shoreline resident and wish her all the best luck!!!!!!!!!!!!







If you are a fan of the Amazing Race on CBS, have we got news for you! We have a local mom, Chelsea Day, from Shoreline, who is in it to win it with her BFF from middle school in Redmond, Robbin Tomich.We caught up with them for a quick convo between takes.