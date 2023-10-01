Sno-Isle Genealogy Society will hear presentation on records held at funeral homes - October 4, 2023
Sunday, October 1, 2023
|Wickers building at Heritage Park in Lynnwood
Emily will speak about the types of genealogical records that funeral homes have and process.
The meeting is open to members and non-members alike and will be held in the Wickers Bldg, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, WA.
The in-person meeting starts at 7pm and will also be on live stream here
0 comments:
Post a Comment