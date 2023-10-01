Sno-Isle Genealogy Society will hear presentation on records held at funeral homes - October 4, 2023

Wickers building at Heritage Park in Lynnwood
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society welcomes Emily Palmer from Beck's Funeral Home in Edmonds to our October 4, 2023 meeting. 

Emily will speak about the types of genealogical records that funeral homes have and process. 

The meeting is open to members and non-members alike and will be held in the Wickers Bldg, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, WA. 

The in-person meeting starts at 7pm and will also be on live stream here 


