Washington’s backlog of rape kits has effectively been eliminated

"Over the course of many years and through multiple bills we have committed to testing our state’s entire backlog of sexual assault kits, leading to the arrest and prosecution of many perpetrators.

"Now, with a system in place for the state to test every sexual assault kit within 45 days, we are supporting and empowering victims and survivors.”

Testing these kits and adding the DNA to CODIS can help solve serious crimes and bring closure to countless victims.As part of its SAKI project, the Attorney General conducted an inventory with every law enforcement agency in the state and determined the backlogged kits exceeded 10,000. At the time, more than 6,400 kits were still sitting on shelves at law enforcement agencies across the state. Some of the untested kits dated back to the 1980s.Today all 10,134 backlogged sexual assault kits found in the office's inventory have been tested or submitted to a private lab for testing.The Washington State Patrol is still reviewing approximately 1,000 tested kits, many of which will be added to CODIS. That process should be completed by the end of the year.