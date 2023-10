Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

Gloria says that she got out her bird lens for her moon shot. Clearly a bird's eye view of the moon.





The moon was visible tonight and it looked to be at 3/4, so I do need to publish moon photos as soon as I get them.





However, if we wait a few weeks, we'll be back to half-moon again.





Thanks, Gloria for this beautiful photo.





--Diane Hettrick