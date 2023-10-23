Online Open House for NE 130th St Infill Sound Transit Station now live; in person session Tuesday
Monday, October 23, 2023
Aerial view of location of 130th Infill Station
Photo courtesy Sound Transit
In-person open house also available on October 24 from 5-7pm at Lake City LibraryAn online open house is now available to learn more about the NE 130th Street Infill Station serving Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension. The station will provide additional service to North Seattle residents once complete.
The online open house provides information about the construction of station finishes, streetscapes, and roadway improvements over the next two and a half years. Visitors to the site can also learn more about what to expect as Sound Transit prepares for the station to open in mid-2026. The Lynnwood Link Extension, connecting light rail from Northgate to Lynnwood City Center Station, is scheduled to open for service in fall 2024.
In addition to the online open house, Sound Transit is hosting a live pre-construction open house on October 24, 2023 from 5-7pm. The session will be held at the Lake City Library Meeting Room, located at 12501 28th Ave. NE, Seattle WA 98215.
The open house event is an opportunity for neighbors and community members to meet the construction team, learn about the project, understand the schedule and ask questions.
In 2016, voters approved the addition of a light rail station to the Lynnwood Link Extension at NE 130th St. by 2031. In February 2020, the Sound Transit Board authorized staff to complete final design of the station, and in summer 2022 the Board approved additional budget and contract changes for the accelerated delivery of the NE 130th St. Infill Station.
This decision advanced the opening of the new station to mid-2026, revised from the original 2031 opening date.
The infill station will serve a growing residential neighborhood between the Northgate and Shoreline South/148th stations and will be built along the existing Lynnwood Link Extension. Once complete in mid-2026, Sound Transit estimates that the NE 130th Street Infill Station will support approximately 3,400 daily boardings with access to Westlake Station in 15 minutes and SeaTac/Airport Station in 53 minutes.
The link for the online open house is here
0 comments:
Post a Comment