Passing of Lake Forest Park resident Anne Stadler

Following is a tribute to Lake Forest Park resident Anne Stadler, who passed after complications from an injury. She was a lovely person with a heart full of love and kindness.

This from Third Place Commons

Today it is with great sadness that we mark the passing of our dear founder, Anne Stadler, at 92 years of age. Anne suffered an injury recently that led to complications and she passed away peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by family.

Anne and her late husband Dave were founders of our nonprofit organization after Anne famously overheard a conversation in the Honey Bear Bakery line 24 years ago.

She lived her life as a testament to the importance of beloved community. And indeed, there is no one more beloved in our Commons community as a result of her dedication, kind heart, and boundless spirit. We extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones in this time of immeasurable loss.