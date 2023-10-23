Scene Over the Sound

Photo by Jan Hansen

The program involves two aircraft: a Boeing 777-200ER and a Boeing 737 MAX 10. Both aircraft are equipped with various sensors and instruments to measure the effects of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), engine design, and navigation on emissions, contrails, and fuel efficiency.



The Boeing 777-200ER is the latest ecoDemonstrator aircraft that will test 19 projects in collaboration with NASA, FAA, GE Aerospace, and DLR.





The aircraft will fly in September and October 2023 from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Some of the projects include testing a new low-emission combustor for the GE90 engine, measuring the impact of SAF on contrail formation and climate, and evaluating a new wing coating that can reduce drag and fuel consumption.



The latest ecoDemonstrator is a Boeing-owned 777-200ER that will test 30 new technologies aimed at improving sustainability and safety for the aerospace industry, including a water conservation system and technologies to improve operational efficiency.







The Boeing ecoDemonstrator 10 is a program that aims to test and evaluate new technologies that can improve the environmental performance and safety of aviation.