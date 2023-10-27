Nature has her own color palette

The cities may be lighting up in orange, but M. Nature has her own colors. The first snowfall of the season made the Olympics suitable for framing.

WSDOT is talking about closing the northern passes in the Cascades but so far has kept the roads plowed. 

The City of Shoreline is conducting snowplow driver training, so don't be alarmed to see snowplows traveling the streets.

We are equipped with six trucks fully outfitted with plows and spreaders dedicated to snow removal and ice control. We have stocked approximately 8,000 gallons of liquid calcium chloride and 200 tons of rock salt and ready to aid the snow and ice removal efforts. 

While the City is responsible for plowing and salting most city streets and bike lanes, residents, business owners, and property owners have responsibilities too. These include clearing sidewalks of snow and ice. For more information on this and our primary and secondary plow routes, go to shorelinewa.gov/stormready 
