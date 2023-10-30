Shorewood Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams qualify for State Championships

Back Row (L-R) -Tristan Crittenden, Finn delaChapelle, Eli Graves, Isaiah Schuelke, Keiyu Mamiya, Otto Erhart, Luke Gillingham, Alex Yee, Max Billett, Maceana MacDonald, Jazzi Zimmer Front Row (L-R) - Hanna Bruno, Lucy Eichelberger, Lilah Becker, Luz Guillen-Salinas, Sawyer Whiting, Cleo Dalasta.

By Paul Villanueva





Shorewood Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams qualified for the State Championships this past Saturday, October 28th at Lakewood HS in Arlington!





The weather was crisp and beautiful, lots of PRs, and Shorewood will be represented well at the State Championships in Pasco this upcoming weekend!





This is the first time since 1984 that both the Girls and Boys Teams qualified for the State meet in the same year.





(L - R) Tristan Crittenden, Finn delaChapelle, Isaiah Schuelke, Keiyu Mamiya, Otto Erhart, Luke Gillingham, Max Billett, Eli Graves, Alex Yee

Twelve of fourteen Shorewood runners ran new personal bests over a 5k course.

Congrats to Otto Erhart for winning and becoming the individual NW District 1 Champion winning with another school record time of 15:38.0 for a 5k race. Max Billett also went under the previous school record last set in 2008.

for winning and becoming the individual NW District 1 Champion winning with another school record time of 15:38.0 for a 5k race. Max Billett also went under the previous school record last set in 2008.

Keiyu Mamiya and Luke Gillingham are now #4 and #8 All Time in School history with their times this weekend. This is all based off the records that we have on record.

Also running new personal bests were Isaiah Scheulke, Eli Graves, and Alex Yee all going under 17 minutes. For Eli and Alex it's the first time achieving the incredible feat of going under 17 minutes. And as you may be able to put together, with those outstanding efforts the Boys team secured the NW District 1 Regional Title, making them back to back Regional Champions and returning to the State meet!





(L-R) Lilah Becker, Maceana MacDonald, Lucy Eichelberger,

Hanna Bruno, Sawyer Whiting, Annika Crow, Maya Mirabueno

The Girls team comprised of Lucy Eichelberger, Hanna Bruno, Maya Mirabueno, Annika Crow, Sawyer Whiting, Lilah Becker, and Maceana MacDonald placed 4th as a team to make their return to the State meet, last appearing as a team in 2021.





Lucy ran a personal best almost breaking 20 minutes in a 5k race moving her into #4 All-Time Freshmen at Shorewood ever. Maya (now #11 All-Time Freshmen), Annika (now #14 All-Time Freshmen), and Sawyer went under 21 minutes for the first time!





Also running a new personal best was Maceana. At this year's Regional meet the Top 35 individuals and Top 5 teams qualified for the State meet. NW District 1 (Regionals) is comprised of 17 3A schools from WesCo North, WesCo South, Northwest Leagues.





Next weekend, Shorewood AND Shorecrest (their Boys and Girls Teams qualified also) will be heading to the WIAA State XC Championships in Pasco. Shorewood Head Coaches Paul Villanueva and Joel Reese



