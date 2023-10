Dia de los Muertos event in Shoreline at Spartan Rec Center Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023

5:00pm – 7:30pm

Performances by Nuestras Raices

Nepantla Cultural Arts: Exhibition (on display for 3 months)

Hands on Art Projects including Sugar Skull Decorating, Face Painting

Food Truck: El Cabrito

Ofrendas (Altars), community is welcome to bring photos of their lost loved ones to set on the Community Altar





Join family and friends as we remember and honor special people from our lives who have passed away. Enjoy music, dance, and hands-on activities. Come prepared to purchase food from the food truck onsite. Sponsored by the City of Shoreline and ShoreLake Arts