Dia de los Muertos event in Shoreline at Spartan Rec Center Thursday, November 2, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Dia de los Muertos event in Shoreline
Thursday, November 2, 2023
5:00pm – 7:30pm

Join family and friends as we remember and honor special people from our lives who have passed away. Enjoy music, dance, and hands-on activities. Come prepared to purchase food from the food truck onsite. Sponsored by the City of Shoreline and ShoreLake Arts 
  • Performances by Nuestras Raices 
  • Nepantla Cultural Arts: Exhibition (on display for 3 months)
  • Hands on Art Projects including Sugar Skull Decorating, Face Painting
  • Food Truck: El Cabrito
Ofrendas (Altars), community is welcome to bring photos of their lost loved ones to set on the Community Altar

