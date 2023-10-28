Dia de los Muertos event in Shoreline at Spartan Rec Center Thursday, November 2, 2023
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Thursday, November 2, 2023
5:00pm – 7:30pm
Join family and friends as we remember and honor special people from our lives who have passed away. Enjoy music, dance, and hands-on activities. Come prepared to purchase food from the food truck onsite. Sponsored by the City of Shoreline and ShoreLake Arts
- Performances by Nuestras Raices
- Nepantla Cultural Arts: Exhibition (on display for 3 months)
- Hands on Art Projects including Sugar Skull Decorating, Face Painting
- Food Truck: El Cabrito
Ofrendas (Altars), community is welcome to bring photos of their lost loved ones to set on the Community Altar
