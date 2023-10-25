60th Annual Wild Mushroom Show at Shoreline Community College this weekend

Lectures Saturday October 28

Welcome to PSMS!

We encourage research, education, cultivation, hunting, identification, and cooking of mushrooms. We’re one of the largest mycological societies in North America.





Learn more about mushrooms and fungi through monthly meetings, guest speakers, classes, workshops, identification clinics, field trips, our monthly newsletter Spore Prints, and our annual show.



Annual membership is $30 for individuals or families, and $20 for full-time students. Please come by the membership table or join online at Annual membership is $30 for individuals or families, and $20 for full-time students. Please come by the membership table or join online at www.PSMS.org





PSMS is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donations are tax-deductible. Contact us to identify your mushrooms and to learn about the wonderful world of fungi!





Office voicemail: 206-522-6031