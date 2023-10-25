60th Annual Wild Mushroom Show at Shoreline Community College this weekend
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Sponsored by the Puget Sound Mycological Society
- Saturday, October 28, 2023 - 12 noon - 6 pm
- Sunday, October 29, 2023 - 10 am - 5 pm
Admissions: General $10; Students $5; age 12 and under Free
Annual membership is $30 for individuals or families, and $20 for full-time students. Please come by the membership table or join online at www.PSMS.org
Shoreline Community College Pagoda Union Building (Bldg. 9000) 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Show Activities
- Mushroom Identification - Bring your mushrooms and learn what you found.
- Cultivation - Make your own oyster mushroom kit. A limited supply of premade kits will also be available for purchase. Buy one and watch it grow.
- Dyeing with Mushrooms - Learn about dyeing fabrics with mushrooms.
- ASK ME Program and Tray Tours - Ask volunteers with “ASK ME” signs on their vests, and join an expert in touring the mushroom displays.
- Cooking and Tasting - Watch chefs prepare and cook wild mushrooms for sampling
- Books and Vendors - Purchase a reference book or field guide; explore the world of myco art and mushroom products.
- Glowing Haunted House - See fluorescing mushrooms under black light!
Lectures Saturday October 28
- 1:00 - 2:00 Noah Siegel - An Introduction to the Mushrooms of Cascadia
- 2:15 - 3:15 Langdon Cook - Tales from the Mushroom Trail
- 3:30 - 4:30 Alison Pouliot - Meetings with Remarkable Mushrooms
- 4:45 - 5:45 Daniel Winkler - Fruits of the Forest - Fourteen Fantastic Edible Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest
Lectures Sunday October 29
- 11:00 - 12:00 Shannon Adams -The Joy of Looking! Mushrooming for Fun, Food, and Scientific Discovery
- 12:15 - 1:15 Daniel Winkler - Fabulous Fungi from West to East: 15 Years of the Best of "Mushroaming"
- 1:30 - 2:30 Alison Pouliot - Curry Punk & Jelly Brain – The Conservation and Aesthetics of Fungi
- 2:45 - 3:45 Wren Hudgins - Foragers' Choice: The 20 Tastiest Wild Mushrooms of the Pacific Northwest
Welcome to PSMS!
We encourage research, education, cultivation, hunting, identification, and cooking of mushrooms. We’re one of the largest mycological societies in North America.
Learn more about mushrooms and fungi through monthly meetings, guest speakers, classes, workshops, identification clinics, field trips, our monthly newsletter Spore Prints, and our annual show.
PSMS is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donations are tax-deductible. Contact us to identify your mushrooms and to learn about the wonderful world of fungi!
Office voicemail: 206-522-6031
