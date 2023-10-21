Shoreline Historical Museum annual meeting November 4, 2023 at Sheridan Market and Roadhouse
Saturday, October 21, 2023
The Shoreline Historical Museum is very excited to announce our 49th Annual Meeting on Saturday November 4, 2023 from 1pm-3pm!
Join us at the Sheridan Market and Roadhouse, 15348 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, to learn about all the great things our Museum community has accomplished and hear Dan Larson's presentation "Tales of Tuberculosis".
The event will be in person and available to stream, please visit our website for the Zoom link.
Parking is limited and we encourage people to carpool. You can find a parking map here
Light refreshments will be provided as well as food and drinks for purchase.
We look forward to seeing you there!
