Flags at Half-Staff for tragedy in Lewiston, Maine

Flag Lowering - 10/26/23 (Tragedy in Lewiston, Maine)





Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.





Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, October 30, 2023.





Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.





Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.





Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.







