Lodge at St. Edward Today! Sunday, October 29, 2023 Today! Sunday, October 29, 2023





The halls of the Lodge at St. Edward are getting a spooky makeover on Sunday from 2pm - 5pm for a free community Halloween event.





The spiced cider will be flowing along with many tricks and treats along the way, including pumpkin decorating and a costume contest for kids, adults, and pups!





This is a FREE community event, all ages (and paws) are welcome.