Due to freezing overnight temperatures, KCRHA (King County Regional Homeless Authority) is activating Tier 2 Severe Weather Response Protocols from Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29, 2023.

As we prepare for colder weather, all information about KCRHA severe weather activations will be posted on our website Severe Weather Response page Severe weather protocols activate at certain temperatures, and actions range from providing access to life-sustaining supplies like hand-warmers and blankets, to opening and operation of severe weather shelters.