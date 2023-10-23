Shorewood sends six to District 1 tennis tournament

Monday, October 23, 2023

WesCo South singles champion JD Drake
By Coach Arnie Moreno

The Shorewood boys tennis team had an outstanding WesCo South tennis tournament. The team won two of the top four awards in singles and doubles. 

Leading the way was junior JD Drake, winning the singles championship, and doubles team junior Peter Kosten and sophomore Xander Gordon winning the doubles championship. 

Also, Shorewood's freshman, Sebastian Sanchez, earned third place in singles and the doubles team of sophomores Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield placed second, losing in the doubles final to teammates, Kosten and Gordon.
 
The highlight match of the tournament was a three-set battle between Shorewood's Drake and Edmonds-Woodway's Nalu Akiona for the singles championship. 

After losing the first set, Drake regained momentum with a strong overall court game and earned a hard-fought victory. The match featured long rallies, momentum shifts, powerful serves and great shot making from both players.

Shorewood team, L-R: Xander Gordon, Peter Kosten, JD Drake, Coach Arnie Moreno, Sebastian Sanchez, Eli Sheffield, Riley Boyd

Shorewood will send all six to this week's (October 24th and 25th) WIAA District 1 tennis tournament in Snohomish. Matches start at 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday. The District match schedule may be adjusted depending on the weather conditions.

WESCO 3A SOUTH TOURNAMENT
At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Singles

Final (both to districts)
  • JD Drake (Shorewood) def. Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Consolation round
  • Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) def. Arman Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-0; 
  • Nathan Kim (Cascade) def. Sohum Vohra (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-2.
Sebastian Sanchez hitting a groundstroke

Third/fourth-place match (both to districts)
  • Sanchez def. Kim 6-2, 6-2.
Fifth/sixth-place match (winner to districts)
  • Mkrtychev def. Vohra 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles

Final (both to districts)
  • Xander Gordon-Peter Kosten (Shorewood) def. Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 61.
Consolation round
  • Indigo Vining-Haakon Jakobsen (Shorecrest) def. Nick Blas-Ty Vanderpoel (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-4;
  • Thomas Mahoney-Ben Browne (Edmonds-Woodway) def. Jude Wilcox-Nico Menanno (Edmonds-Woodway) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Third/fourth-place match (both to districts)
  • Vining-Jakobsen def. Mahoney-Browne 6-2, 6-4.
Fifth/sixth-place match (winner to districts)
  • Wilcox-Menanno def. Blas-Vanderpoel 6-1, 7-5.

