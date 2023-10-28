Jobs: WSDOT Title Assistant (PAS1)





In this role, you will serve as a Title Assistant, playing a crucial part in delivering property rights essential for highway construction projects that support WSDOT's mission of providing safe and reliable transportation.





Specifically, you will support the Title Department by maintaining data and communication flow, ordering title reports, processing invoices, and assisting with document preparation and file organization.









Job description and application





Your attention to detail and strong organizational skills will be key to success in this position. Additionally, you will contribute to fostering a respectful and diverse work environment. Join us in making transportation safer and more efficient for our communities and businesses.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$44,566 – $59,509 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Title Assistant - Property and Acquisition Specialist 1 in the Northwest Region Real Estate Services office.