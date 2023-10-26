Stephanie Angelis Candidate for LFP Council Position #6
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|Stephanie Angelis, candidate for
LFP council position 6
With my background in environmental sciences and community outreach programs, I am uniquely qualified to ensure our community voice is prioritized through meaningful outreach.
I am here to listen, and represent the diverse needs of all of our residents, from Ballinger to Brier, and Kenmore to Seattle. I plan to engage everyone with the goal of reaching equitable outcomes where no one feels their voice is left unheard.
If I am elected for Lake Forest Park city council position 6, I will prioritize the implementation of the waterfront park.
I believe this park will invigorate our waterfront, invite residents and visitors to join together and support a thriving town center. On city council, I will advocate for a small business incubator to increase outreach to potential business owners, and help to build future revenue sources.
I would like LFP to encourage university capstone and graduate projects to capture valuable semi-professional volunteer hours. Students would be largely autonomous and require college faculty management partners; the City staff would provide resident and municipal requests for volunteer research, hard-work and documentation. These Research Projects can run multiple years if future students take up the mantle, but they often have a planned deliverable at a one-year conclusion.
I will always strive to think outside of the box and bring in outside assistance wherever possible. Vote for me to be represented by a measured, Democrat voice who will stand up for a practical future vision of Lake Forest Park. I am happy to work with my colleagues, negotiate with all parties and demonstrate a willingness to listen and continuously learn.
THANK YOU!
Best Regards,
Stephanie Angelis
206-353-0614
StephanieAngelisforLFP@gmail.com
