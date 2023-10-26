Kellogg 8th grade girls finish First at SNO KING Middle School Cross Country Championships

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Kellogg Middle School

Congrats to the Kellogg 8th grade girls cross country team for its first place team finish at the SNO KING MS Cross Country Championships held Wednesday October 25, 2023 at Shoreline Stadium. 

Kellogg XC teams also finished second in 7th grade girls and 8th grade boys and third in 7th grade boys. 

Einstein 7th grade boys had a great showing finishing second. 

Einstein 7th grade girls, 8th grade boys and girls had top 7 finishes out of 15 schools. 

Complete team scores and individual results:

