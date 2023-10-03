3rd Annual October Harvest Shoreline Market Saturday October 28, 2023
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday October 28, 2023 from 10am to 2pm
(KC Metro Park n Ride across from Sky Nursery)
Join Us This Saturday!
We are back, Shoreline! We're so excited to host our 3rd Annual October Harvest Market on Saturday, October 28th. It's like a regular farmers market, but with more fall produce and festivities for all!
Free Hot Apple Cider
Free Face Painting
Bite Sized Handmade Marshmallow Crispy Bars (courtesy of Browned & Toasted)
Reading of “Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen” by Dr. Margeret Towolawi at 11:30am and 12 pm
Live Music
Food Trucks
Free Market Swag (while supplies last)
Costumes are encouraged
Bring your furry friend (costumes also encouraged)!
We'll have your favorite farms, prepared food vendors, crafts and producers there so you can stock up your fridge and pantry.
See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!
