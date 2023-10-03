3rd Annual October Harvest Shoreline Market Saturday October 28, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday October 28, 2023 from 10am to 2pm
(KC Metro Park n Ride across from Sky Nursery)

Join Us This Saturday!

We are back, Shoreline! We're so excited to host our 3rd Annual October Harvest Market on Saturday, October 28th. It's like a regular farmers market, but with more fall produce and festivities for all!

Free Hot Apple Cider

Free Face Painting

Bite Sized Handmade Marshmallow Crispy Bars (courtesy of Browned & Toasted)

Reading of “Ayomide and Seyi’s Kitchen” by Dr. Margeret Towolawi at 11:30am and 12 pm

Live Music

Food Trucks

Free Market Swag (while supplies last)

Costumes are encouraged

Bring your furry friend (costumes also encouraged)!

We'll have your favorite farms, prepared food vendors, crafts and producers there so you can stock up your fridge and pantry.

See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!

Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  