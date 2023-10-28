Public safety discussion in Woodway on November 6, 2023

from 5-6 pm at Town Hall



We have increasingly heard concerns from residents about speeding and burglaries in Town. Please join me and the Town Council for a discussion on policing and public safety in Woodway.





We will be joined by Police Chief Jason Valentine, who will provide an update on regional trends and safety tips that you can use at home and in your neighborhood. We also look forward to hearing from you.



The meeting will be at Town Hall on Monday, November 6, at 5 pm. Please feel free to stay after the discussion for a public hearing on the Town’s budget during the Council meeting, which starts at 6 pm.



Mayor Mike Quinn







This will be an opportunity to learn about how the Town funds and provides police services.