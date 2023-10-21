CROTONS: Not the latest Marvel Universe Nemesis but one of the boldest and brightest plants around



By Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti







It was described by Carl Linnaeus in 1753. It is native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and the western Pacific Ocean islands, growing in open forests and scrub. It was described by Carl Linnaeus in 1753. It is native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and the western Pacific Ocean islands, growing in open forests and scrub.







This example clearly shows these striking colors; the bright green of young leaves growing into black large, thick, leathery leaves. As these leaves age a contrasting bright red coloration appear in the veins. These pictures were taken just before the croton was taken into the house until next spring as they do best between 60 to 85ºF.



Plants by Diane Cerretti, photos by Doug Cerretti



Croton (Codiaeum variegatum) also called garden croton have some of the boldest and brightest colorful foliage you will see in a house plant. Foliage is often vividly marked bright yellow, orange, red, white, pink, purple and even black.